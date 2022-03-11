Texas State acquires music archive of late blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The Wittliff Collections at Texas State University has acquired a large archive of the late blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, who died in a 1990 helicopter crash at the age of 35.

The Stevie Ray Vaughan (SRV) archive was obtained from a private collector. It’s a significant addition to The Wittliff’s Texas Music Collection, which includes Willie Nelson, Jerry Jeff Walker, Marcia Ball, Cindy Walker and Asleep at the Wheel.

The SRV collection offers “intimate insights into the life and career of the famed guitarist in three distinct arenas: songwriting, recovery and the complicated relationship with his brother, musician Jimmie Vaughan.” This marks the first time many items from the archive are on display.

Artifacts displayed include “the iconic black hat and conch belt worn during Vaughan’s 1984 Carnegie Hall concert, his tall suede boots with buckskin fringe and favorite moccasins, his pipe and flask and his guitar strap.”

The SRV materials also include rare photographs, handwritten lyrics, production notes, studio lyric boards, tour books, drawings, personal journals and tapes.

The collection “offers new insights into Vaughan’s mindset when it comes to understanding how important his recovery and spirituality were near the end of his life, and how overcoming his alcohol and drug addictions wasn’t easy.”

The Wittliff Collections is on the seventh floor of Texas State’s Albert B. Alkek Library. Exhibition hours, directions and parking information are online.

“The Songwriters: Sung and Unsung Heroes of the Collection” opens this spring in the Texas Music Gallery.

Visitors are welcome. Admission is free.