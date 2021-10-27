Texas shopping outlet harvests 100 jars of honey from rooftop beehives

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The Tanger Outlets San Marcos are reaping some sweet benefits after installing rooftop beehives this past summer.

The Tanger Outlets collaborated with social beekeeping company Alveole in June to begin this beekeeping initiative. This month, the outlets harvested more than 100 jars’ worth of honey from those hives.

Allison Murphy, marketing director for the outlets, said they developed the beehives to help raise awareness for environmental sustainability practices and to help create a more biodiverse environment. This initiative comes as other bees, including the American bumble bee, face threats of extinction due to climate change and habitat loss.

“This next step in our urban apiary program is the most rewarding, as we get to share the fruits of our hardworking honeybees’ labor – delicious, hyperlocal honey – with our shoppers and community,” Murphy said in a news release.

Rooftop beehives at the Tanger Outlets San Marcos (Courtesy: Tanger Outlets San Marcos)

After this initial harvest, Murphy said the goal is to expand this apiary program to other Tanger Outlets locations, while also continually producing harvests here in Central Texas.

This Friday, the outlets will be hosting a free concert and selling savings cards to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. A limited number of guests will receive a jar of the outlet’s honey as a gift.

They’ve also hosted community workshops to help educate residents on the benefits of beekeeping and bees’ contributions to local biodiversity.

“Whenever somebody hears about us having a beehive on our roof, they’re like, ‘it’s a beehive on the roof? That’s crazy!'” she said. “But it’s been so much fun to do, and like I was saying, we educate our shoppers on how exciting it is.”