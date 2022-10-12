HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – It’s not every day a helicopter lands at an elementary school, but Wednesday, that’s exactly what happened in Hays County.

It was a part of the Texas National Guard’s Joint Counterdrug Task Force that goes across the state to speak at elementary schools.

This year they’ll go to 26 schools with more than half of them in Hays County.

Buda Police Department was one of the law enforcement agencies speaking to elementary school students about the dangers of drugs.

“With the overdoses that have been taking place in Hays County we want to focus efforts here,” said Texas National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Kevin Hager.

Local law enforcement agencies and the Texas National Guard visited Tom Green Elementary School in Buda.

The purpose was to raise drug awareness and prevention. While there haven’t been overdoses amongst elementary school students in the county, Principal Jennifer Hanna said that doesn’t mean this information isn’t relevant to them.

“Our students, they do have older cousins, older brothers and sisters, and they start hearing about these things, about drugs. And it is important to bring that awareness, especially to our older elementary school kids,” Hanna said.

That’s why the Texas National Guard said these conversations should happen.

“The prevention piece starts now. It starts in elementary school. We can’t wait until high school and middle school to start with kids about prevention,” Chief Warrant Officer Hager said.

Along with a picture and a bracelet, Hanna hoped her students left with new skills and knowledge.

“Give them the tools to live a drug-free life,” Hanna said.