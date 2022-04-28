SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The trial of a Giddings man in relation to a 2019 San Marcos homicide ended Tuesday after Jon Jervis, 26, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison. Jervis was found guilty of killing Trey Allen in San Marcos nearly three years ago.

The shooting happened June 5, 2019 in Allen’s apartment, court records show. Jervis and Lapear Willrich broke into an apartment in the Village of Telluride in San Marcos, where Allen was sleeping in his living room, per trial evidence.

Allen tried to protect himself with a handgun but was shot and killed after Jervis shot him, according to trial evidence. Jervis and Willrich fled in a white Cadillac from the crime scene, per evidence.

A home surveillance system captured the murder and the video was later recovered by officers. San Marcos Police officials tracked down the Cadillac through “distinctive features of the car,” as shown on security camera footage recovered.

Judge Sheri Tibbe with the 453rd Judicial District Court sentenced Jervis to life in prison without the possibility of parole following the jury’s conviction. Willrich’s indictment is currently pending, SMPD officials said.

“This was a challenging case for law enforcement. I am grateful to the hard work and diligence of the detectives involved for following every lead and finding justice for Trey Allen,” Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau said in a statement.