Teen accused of shooting 2 people turns himself in to San Marcos police

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 17-year-old shooting suspect wanted by the San Marcos Police Department has turned himself over to police custody, according to officers.

Police said Octavius Garner was wanted for aggravated assault for his alleged involvement in a Jan. 30 shooting at the Whispering Oaks community off Uhland Road (formerly known as Siesta Mobile Home Park). Two people were hurt in the shooting.

Officers said on Tuesday, Feb. 16, Garner flagged down a San Marcos police officer and turned himself in on the active warrants. He’s still in the Hays County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

On Jan. 30, officers arrived at the scene and found two 18-year-olds — one inside a car with several gunshot wounds and another down the street with a bullet graze wound. Both were treated at Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle and are expected to survive, police said.

The initial investigation found the two victims were sitting in the car with the suspect when an argument occurred, police said. Garner then allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting. He was last seen running away from Whispering Oaks in a red hooded sweatshirt, police said.