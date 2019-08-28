Task force arrests man in San Marcos on outstanding kidnapping, terroristic threat warrants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man Tuesday night in San Marcos after a standoff, according to a release from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.
On August 23, warrants were issued for 31-year-old Julio Vazquez by New Braunfels police for allegedly making terroristic threats and attempted kidnapping. He faces two felonies and a misdemeanor.
Investigations revealed Vazquez was hiding with a known associate in San Marcos. The task force began surveillance Tuesday morning and discovered that Vazquez was “inside a third party residence of a known associate.”
At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, members of the task force surrounded a home on the 700 block of Bishop Street in San Marcos and commanded Vazquez to surrender.
“Shortly after, task force members received information that Vasquez [sic] was inside the dwelling with a firearm and that he would use it on law enforcement personnel on-scene, so they requested assistance from the Hays County SWAT team,” officials wrote in the release.
After a two-hour SWAT response, Vazquez surrendered and arrested at about 9:40 p.m. and transported to the Hays County Jail for charges filed in Comal County.