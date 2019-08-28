Task force arrests man in San Marcos on outstanding kidnapping, terroristic threat warrants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man Tuesday night in San Marcos after a standoff, according to a release from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

On August 23, warrants were issued for 31-year-old Julio Vazquez by New Braunfels police for allegedly making terroristic threats and attempted kidnapping. He faces two felonies and a misdemeanor.

Investigations revealed Vazquez was hiding with a known associate in San Marcos. The task force began surveillance Tuesday morning and discovered that Vazquez was “inside a third party residence of a known associate.”

At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, members of the task force surrounded a home on the 700 block of Bishop Street in San Marcos and commanded Vazquez to surrender.

Julio Vazquez (Image from arrest warrant)

“Shortly after, task force members received information that Vasquez [sic] was inside the dwelling with a firearm and that he would use it on law enforcement personnel on-scene, so they requested assistance from the Hays County SWAT team,” officials wrote in the release.

After a two-hour SWAT response, Vazquez surrendered and arrested at about 9:40 p.m. and transported to the Hays County Jail for charges filed in Comal County.