WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — For the next two weeks, swimming is no longer allowed at Blue Hole Regional Park because of bacteria levels and poor visibility in the water.

According to the park’s Facebook page, the swimming suspension will last from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15. However, Wimberley city leaders warned they’re unsure whether they’ll have to outright cancel the remainder of the swimming season for the year.

“We will continue to monitor these conditions and update via email for those with swimming reservations as well as on our social media pages,” the post read.

The post did not share what type of bacteria is present in the water that’s preventing people from swimming there.

Workers will issue full refunds for all of the swimming reservations during this two-week period, the city shared. That also applies to anyone who booked private reservations for the swimming area. Refunds should take five to 10 business days.

“We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience,” the post continued. “Blue Hole Nature Camp will continue operations as normal but will not visit the swimming area.”

The city shared that the park’s other amenities — like the hike and bike trails, playgrounds and sports fields — will still remain open.

Swimming at Jacob’s Well was canceled earlier this summer due to a declining water level. According to a post from Jacob’s Well Natural Area’s Facebook page, the well, which is spring-fed, has officially ceased flowing. The U.S. Geologic Survey measured a zero cubic foot per second discharge — only the fourth time in recorded history this has happened.