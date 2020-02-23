SWAT team, police responding to incident at Kyle Walmart

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A person is in custody after Kyle police and the Hays County SWAT team responded to an incident in the parking lot of the Walmart Saturday night.

A Kyle police spokeswoman said officers responded to a domestic incident at the store on Kyle Parkway at the gas pumps.

During the incident, officers deployed a taser and used a diversionary device, but she couldn’t elaborate on what happened.

The person also locked themselves in a vehicle at some point.

The police spokeswoman was able to confirm that no shots were fired and the incident is not related to an active shooter situation, but that person was treated for self-inflicted wounds.

(KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

No one was allowed to go in or out of the garden center of the store while the incident was going on.

The investigation is ongoing and the area is barricaded off.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.