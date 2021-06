A SWAT team responded to a report of shots fired near Garlic Creek Park in Buda on Monday. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Buda police and a SWAT team are responding to calls about shots being fired in the area of Pettigrew Path and Nivens Drive.

Police have told people in the area to shelter in place. The scene is near Garlic Creek Park.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office also has deputies at the scene, as does the San Marcos Police Department.

A SWAT team responded to a report of shots fired near Garlic Creek Park in Buda on Monday. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

A SWAT team responded to a report of shots fired near Garlic Creek Park in Buda on Monday. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

A SWAT team responded to a report of shots fired near Garlic Creek Park in Buda on Monday. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.