BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Buda Police said a SWAT callout ended Thursday morning in a condo just south of downtown.

Police said a woman refused to come out of a condo at Bella Vita Garden Homes off South Loop 4.

Police did not say why they wanted the woman to come out but said she eventually did.

Buda Police said they would provide more information about the SWAT callout later Thursday.