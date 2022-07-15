SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The suspect in a 2019 fatal shooting at Uptown Square Apartments in San Marcos was convicted of murder and sentenced to 65 years in prison on Friday, according to a press release from the Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office

An-Drew Stephen Jones, 26, turned himself in on April 9, 2019, four days after the shooting.

Nicholas Devin White was shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex, where he lived at the time, and taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Jones had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

The next day, April 6, San Marcos SWAT used explosive breaches to serve both a search and an arrest warrant at his home, but he wasn’t there.

Witnesses at the scene before the shooting described a man wearing a yellow shirt and smoking while apparently waiting for someone, the press release stated. When White arrived home, Jones reportedly approached White while drawing a firearm and said, “Where’s my money?”

White replied, “Are you going to shoot me?” then Jones fired at least eight times at White, fatally injuring him, before jumping into a silver SUV and fleeing the scene.

San Marcos police detectives responding to the scene recovered spent shell casings and bullets and a cigarette butt apparently left behind by the shooter.

Surveillance video showed Jones’ vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, had entered the parking lot by following a resident through the automated gate. Police learned that the car was rented by Jones.

Follow-up investigations uncovered evidence that Jones owned a gun of the same caliber as that used in the shooting. Jones’ phone was tracked through electronic records traveling to the Uptown Square Apartments and then leaving immediately after the shooting and returning to his residence.

Police found more evidence in his residence, including a receipt for a handgun and a holster, which contained a magazine filled with cartridges of the same make and caliber as those recovered at the crime scene, and clothing, including a yellow shirt with Jones’ DNA on it, that were thrown in the trash.

Jones’ rental car was found in the parking garage of his residence. White’s blood was on the car, and the steering wheel and gearshift lever had gunshot residue on them.

Jones’ trial began on July 5 and concluded on July 14, with the jury returning a verdict of guilty of murder.

At the sentencing hearing, Jones took the stand and admitted he shot and killed White over money that White owed for drugs purchased from Jones.