Suspect arrested in November San Marcos apartment break-in, car theft

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of breaking into a San Marcos apartment in November and pointing a gun at a woman inside has been arrested, police say. They have also connected him to a car theft and robbery at the same apartment complex.

San Marcos police arrested Demarques Milan Whitehurst, 21, at his San Antonio apartment on Tuesday, more than a month after he was accused of a home invasion, assault, robbery and car theft at The Grove at San Marcos on 1150 E. River Ridge Parkway.

Police said someone kicked down a door of an apartment Nov. 17 and pointed a gun at the woman inside for a “short period.” At the time, police said another person was involved as a driver, and on Wednesday police said they’re working to find Whitehurst’s “accomplices.”

On Nov. 20, police say Whitehurst was armed when he stole a blue Chevrolet Tahoe at the same complex and robbed someone. When detectives searched Whitehurst’s apartment Tuesday, they say they found items that belonged to that victim, as well as guns and ammunition. They have not yet found the Tahoe.

Whitehurst faces two counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, one count of aggravated robbery, and one count of aggravated kidnapping. His bond is set at $300,000 and he is listed as being in custody.

Police say anyone with information about what happened can call Detective Patrick Aubry at 512-753-2306 or email paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.