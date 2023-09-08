HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, a man was arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred at a gas station in Buda that same day, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, HCSO responded to the Insta-Fuel Travel Center, 16649 IH-35, in Buda for a report of an unconscious man near the gas pumps, the release said.

HCSO searches for suspect vehicle in connection with fatal shooting (HCSO photos)

HCSO deputies responded to the scene and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his body, the release said. Deputies then notified Hays County/San Marcos EMS, who also responded to the scene. The man, who was not identified Friday, was later pronounced dead by Hays County Justice of the Peace Sandra Bryant, according to HCSO.

Investigators were able to identify the vehicle driven by the suspect, who was later identified as Omar Guadalupe Galvan-Ochoa, 27, the release said. Then, around 7 p.m. Thursday, an HCSO deputy saw the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. This then prompted a short foot pursuit, and Galvan-Ochoa was found and arrested, according to HCSO.

Image of Omar Guadalupe Galvan-Ochoa courtesy of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office

Galvan-Ochoa was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle on a $100,000 bond. He was also charged with murder, and HCSO said a bond was not yet issued for the murder charge at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the homicide, they can contact Sgt. Mark Opiela with HCSO at (512) 393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or submit information online to Tip Line P3tips.com, as well as submit a tip on the HCSO app, the release said.

The incident remained under investigation Friday.