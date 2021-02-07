Super Bowl Sunday brings crowds to San Marcos businesses

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — 2021’s Super Bowl Sunday was unlike any other.

Austin Public Health urged people to stay home, and the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission said several agencies increased enforcement.

Still, not everyone took that advice. In San Marcos, there were crowds of people out and about, watching the game.

Some places had more of a party scene, while others were more relaxed.

“It’s about finding the middle ground of having them be safe and comfortable, but also having a good time and enjoying good beer,” said Manager of AquaBrew, Matt Jesko.

AquaBrew showed the game just like most places, but wanted to keep it more lowkey because of the pandemic.

“Most bars in the square right now [in San Marcos], they’re doing the party vibe, come watch the game, get drunk,” Jesko said. “Here [at AquaBrew], we’re more like come watch the game, have a few beers.”

TABC said it would do undercover inspections on Sunday.

“Really the inspections we’ll be doing will be similar to years past,” Chris Porter, with TABC said. “However, we’ll be looking at locations, mainly restaurants and making sure they’re managing capacity issues.”

Restaurants in the Central Texas Region are allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity.

Not complying with guidelines could have permanent consequences.

“We will take action to suspend their permit temporarily, or if it’s a severe case, we may end up cancelling it all together,” Porter said.

Jesko said though there’s a lot to be mindful of, they did their best to make it fun and safe for everyone.

“It’s tough for sure, but I’d say the biggest thing is having a good community around you,” Jesko said.

KXAN reached out to TABC about whether there were citations given out on Sunday, and has not heard back yet.

This story will be updated once we get that information.