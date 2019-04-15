Student injured with dart at Lehman High School

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved Lehman High School (KXAN Photo)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Lehman High School student injured another student with a dart on campus Monday afternoon, according to school officials.

Principal Denisha Presley says an ambulance wasn't required and the injured student "will be OK". The student that brought the dart to school was arrested and will not be allowed back on campus.

The school also addressed a gun threat rumor circulating on social media. The threat wasn't directed at the Lehman campus, but toward a different high school that is not in Hays County. Presley says the high school has been contacted, so they can investigate.

Here's the full letter to Lehman High School parents from Principal Presley: