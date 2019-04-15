Student injured with dart at Lehman High School
KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Lehman High School student injured another student with a dart on campus Monday afternoon, according to school officials.
Principal Denisha Presley says an ambulance wasn't required and the injured student "will be OK". The student that brought the dart to school was arrested and will not be allowed back on campus.
The school also addressed a gun threat rumor circulating on social media. The threat wasn't directed at the Lehman campus, but toward a different high school that is not in Hays County. Presley says the high school has been contacted, so they can investigate.
Here's the full letter to Lehman High School parents from Principal Presley:
I need to make you aware of an incident on campus today. This afternoon, one of our students wounded another student with a dart. The injury did not require us to call an ambulance and we are grateful that the student who was hurt will be OK. The student who brought the dart to school was arrested and will not be allowed back on campus.
I want to thank the students who witnessed the incident and our staff and school resource officers from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response. Working together, we take care of each other.
Earlier today, and not related to the dart incident, we investigated a rumor of a gun threat against our school that was circulating on a social media site. We determined that there was no threat to Lehman High School and, in fact, the rumor involved a different high school that is not in Hays County. We contacted the high school so that they could conduct their own investigation.
I know this type of news is upsetting because school safety and the safety of your children is the most important consideration. I also know I speak for our entire faculty and staff, and our partners in law enforcement, when I say that we share your passion and resolve for safety. We never lose sight of that responsibility.
The incident involving the dart poses no further danger to our campus and no gun threat against our school was determined to be credible today. Thank you for your continued support of our campus and our students. We remain vigilant, but we are also so much more than a single incident. We have much for which we can be proud. Together – we are Lobos!
More Hays Stories
-
Brenham family reunites with daughter's tissue donation recipient
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Molly Hammac was just 24 years old when she died in a tragic car crash in 2015. Her life was over, but four years later, she's still having an impact on the world.
An event held Sunday in Driftwood to honor the families of tissue donors allowed a recipient and her donor's family to share their story of hope.
Hammac became a tissue donor in October 2015 when she died in a car crash. She registered as an organ donor several years before. Upon her passing, her parents got a call from a representative with United Tissue Resources , an organization that works to connect potential tissue donors with recipients.Read the Full Article
-
San Marcos considers increasing plot price
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos is considering increasing its fees for utilizing its cemetery.
According to city council agenda notes, the San Marcos Cemetery Commission is recommending the Perpetual Care Fund (the fund that is used to maintain the cemetery in San Marcos) to be dissolved and have fees structured differently.
The city says the reason for this is that it recently purchased 4.2 acres of land to expand the current cemetery. In doing so, the Perpetual Care Fund was depleted for the purchase of the land.Read the Full Article
-
Texas State University dealing with its own growth, announces huge music building
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University, on average, grows by about 1,000 students each year. The latest numbers have an enrollment of approximately 38,600 — with that sort of growth, the need for infrastructure to maintain it also grows.
“We are looking for a new STEM and Education Building here on campus, another health building in Round Rock and a new music building right here on the Texas State Campus,” said John Fleming, Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication.
“Specifically music because we’ve really outgrown our facilities. Our current music building is a converted gymnasium and we have nationally ranked programs in music, and we’ve outgrown it so we need facilities that match the quality of the programs that we have here.”Read the Full Article
