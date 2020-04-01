Student housing refunds: Texas State offers prorated solutions

Texas State University gives parents and students updates on refunds coming after the semester was cut short.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University has created a FAQ for students and parents who want to know if and when they’ll get a refund for housing for spring semester due to COVID-19 closures.

The university is developing a plan for a prorated refund to your spring 2020 account for your housing. Actual credits will vary based on the residence hall & room type. More info will be provided as it becomes available: https://t.co/raxjZ98ExJ pic.twitter.com/482kapX8OI — Texas State (@txst) March 30, 2020

The FAQ gives a timeline for refunds, the move-out process for students living in dorms, what the university is doing to combat the virus, campus closures and tips for staying healthy.

Payment for the second installment of housing for the semester is still due on April 3, but late fees will be waived until July 27.

The FAQ page and on-going information are on the Texas State website.