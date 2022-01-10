Student, gun removed from a San Marcos elementary school Friday

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A student brought a gun to an elementary school Jan. 7 in San Marcos, district officials said.

Kash Greathouse, the principal at Rodriguez Elementary School in the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District, sent a letter to parents Friday with some details about what happened. Greathouse said a gun was found on campus and the student associated with the gun “will be disciplined according to SMCISD’s student code of conduct.”

“We take these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our absolute top priority,” Greathouse said in the letter.

According to SMCISD’s code of conduct, bringing a gun to school is grounds for mandatory expulsion unless the student is younger than 10 years old. Then, the student is placed in a Discipline Alternative Education Program. All students facing expulsion are given due process, the code of conduct says.

Greathouse continued the letter by asking parents to “use this opportunity to speak with your child about the importance of keeping our Rodriguez campus a safe place to learn and play.”

He said the San Marcos Police Department was notified of the incident, the gun was confiscated and the student was removed from campus.

“Our staff worked diligently through the situation presented today and I thank them for their efforts and the support provided by SMCISD administration and the San Marcos Police Department,” Greathouse said.