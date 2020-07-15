Stores and construction sites in Kyle evacuated, road closed due to tanker leak

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Stores and construction sites in Kyle have been evacuated Wednesday morning due to a tanker leak behind a convenience store.

People have been warned to stay away from the Food Box on FM 1626 and Cromwell Drive while emergency services handle the leak.

In a statement, the City of Kyle said the Kyle Fire Department has contained the leak.

Firefighters are now working to clean up the leak, the City said. It added that nearby stores and construction sites were evacuated as a precaution.

Dorman has been closed between FM 1626 and Cromwell Drive and will remain closed until the cleanup is complete, the City said.

The Hays County Office of Emergency Management said that people should “stay away from this area” due to the incident.