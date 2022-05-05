HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The state is expected to rest its case Thursday after a week-and-a-half of testimony in the trial of Dazrine Chagoya-Williams, the Kyle mom who allegedly murdered her nearly two-year-old son, Mason, in 2018.

The final witness for the state will be Dr. Marion Forbes, a pediatric expert from Dell Children’s Hospital who has decades of experience in child abuse cases. She will take the stand again Thursday morning.

A jury will decide over the next few days whether Chagoya-Williams, alongside her husband and the child’s father, Stevie, is guilty of capital murder in the death of their young son. Stevie was found guilty in October 2021 of the same charge. He is appealing that verdict, court records show.

Stevie Williams, 24 (left) and Dazrine Chagoya-Williams, 20 (right)

Dell Children’s expert talks about injuries to Mason, his sister

Forbes began testimony Wednesday afternoon by walking through X-rays and findings from a hospital visit for Mason in 2017. This is the visit, originally for burns, that led CPS to remove Mason from his parents for nearly a year. During his examination at the hospital for those burns, which his parents claimed were accidental, Mason was found to have fractures; one in his wrist and more than a dozen in his ribs.

Mason was returned to Stevie and Chagoya-Williams in December of 2017 and CPS monitored the family until March of 2018. Mason died only a few months later, in July.

Forbes testified the injuries from Mason’s 2017 hospital visit were similar to the injuries that led to his death less than two years later. “The only difference being in 2017 the chest trauma was not long enough to inhibit breathing long enough to cause death,” she said.

Forbes also walked the jury through X-ray images and findings from a visit for Mason’s sister, baby Dazrine, the day after Mason died. The nine-month-old had external bruising, a fracture in her shoulder-area, many rib fractures, damage to her kidney and a skull fracture, among other internal injuries. Those injuries were at various stages of healing, suggesting they were inflicted at different times, Forbes testified.

“They both had evidence of the same mechanism of trauma, being that violent, aggressive squeezing of the chest leading to rib fractures and internal injuries and to Mason’s death from the extent of the compression of the chest,” Forbes testified. She also said they both had fractures that would indicate a yanking or flailing of an arm.

What happens next in this trial

We expect the state to rest its case after Forbes finishes testifying. At that point, the defense will take over. They indicated that Chagoya-Williams could testify in her own trial, but did not give a significant nod one way or the other when asked about timing by the judge.

They did say they would introduce a few witnesses but that testimony would be brief.

KXAN digital reporter Grace Reader is in the courtroom sharing live updates.