Staffing issues cause Kyle Fire Department to put Santa rides on hold again

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — One of Kyle’s holiday traditions will have to take a backseat again this year, the city’s fire department said Monday.

KFD said it won’t be able to do its neighborhood Santa rides on the trucks this year because of staffing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The department was very apologetic in its post, but people who commented seemed to understand completely and supported the department. KFD couldn’t do the rides last year, either.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a huge strain on staffing for our department this fiscal year, and the sad fact is that we simply cannot logistically make the Santa rides happen,” the post said, in part. “We know this will be disappointing to some and we do apologize, but we hope that you can understand.”

An overwhelming majority of people who commented on the post understood. They thanked the department for all the previous years of Santa rides and for all the work they do keeping the community safe.

“We have enjoyed these celebrations in our town for the last 20 years of living here,” one comment said. “Even though my kids don’t go out anymore, I always ran out and waved to Santa. Thank you for doing this all these years. Hopefully, the future will be better and we’ll see you in 2022.”

Another comment said KFD has its priorities straight.

“Thanks for all that you do to keep the city safe,” the comment said. “The Santa rides are a plus, however, we as the community should understand what your priorities are. We stand by you KFD 100%.”