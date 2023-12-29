AUSTIN (ABJ) — The long-anticipated St. David’s HealthCare hospital in Kyle is planned as part of a 155-acre mixed-use project that could include a hotel and conference center, a swath of retail and office space and nearly 2,000 residential units.

San Antonio-based Rick Sheldon Real Estate LLC secured a slew of agreements from the Kyle City Council on Dec. 19 for the project in the fast-growing suburb south of downtown Austin. It’s adjacent to the H-E-B grocery store near Farm to Market Road 1626 and Marketplace Ave.

St. David’s officials previously said they signed a letter of intent for a 65-acre tract, where the company plans to initially build a 160,000-square-foot, full-service acute care hospital. Details could shift once the land is purchased, but plans call for a 24-hour emergency department, inpatient and outpatient surgery, critical care capabilities, robotic services and maternity and newborn services. It’s expected to create about 200 full-time jobs and was said to be a capital investment of $300 million.

