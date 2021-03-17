Spring breakers flock to Dripping Springs, tourism office optimistic for boost in local economy

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Taking in all it has to offer, tourists are pouring into the Hill Country once again.

“Yes, I don’t want to tear up here, but yes — there was some rejoicing going on,” Cara Gambini, the owner of Texas Hill Country Olive Company, said.

Gambini said they haven’t been as busy as they are this week in a while. She said they’re even getting more visitors this spring break compared to a couple of years ago.

“And I think that’s because people are staying in Texas,” Gambini said.

This could be because of their famous grilled cheese or the olive oil flights and custom wine. But the Destination Dripping Springs Tourism Office said this is happening across the board.

Hope Boatright with marketing and communications for the City of Dripping Springs said they are on track to have more visitors this year.

According to Boatright, Spring Break 2020 only brought out 83 visitors compared to 174 in 2021.

“And our website traffic is up nearly 100%,” Boatright said. “So that tells me now people are planning.”

This is something Boatright feels will help rebuild the Dripping Springs economy, offering experiences unique to the area.

Gambini doesn’t take where her business is now for granted.

“There were some weeks where we just didn’t know,” Gambini said.

Reflecting on the highs and lows, she’s optimistic for what’s to come.

“You feel the energy and hear people laughing,” Gambini said. “I feel like we all kind of need that.”

Gambini said she’s keeping all COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including guests and staff wearing masks. She said they will also only operate at 75% capacity.

The Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce said six businesses in the area have had to close down in the past year.