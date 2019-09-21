Speed likely a factor in early morning fatal crash, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Police suspect speed played a role in a fatal crash early Friday morning.

At about 12:02 a.m., San Marcos Police and Fire and Hays County EMS were dispatched to the 300 block of West Hopkins for a major traffic collision.

Responding units located a motorcycle and driver who was deceased. The driver has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon Heath Gutierrez, of New Braunfels. Justice of the Peace JoAnne Prado pronounced Gutierrez deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The initial investigation shows Gutierrez was driving his 2008 Suzuki GSX-R600 Motorcycle towards the square on West Hopkins. He appears to have traveled into the oncoming traffic lane, and lost control of the motorcycle due to excessive speed. Gutierrez struck the front end of a 2017 Nissan Versa that was traveling away from the square in the 300 block of West Hopkins at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Versa remained on scene and cooperated during the investigation. No criminal charges are anticipated at this time.

The San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team investigated the collision. This is the eighth traffic fatality for the San Marcos Police Department in 2019.

The investigation continues.