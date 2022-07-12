Hays CISD is looking for 50 teachers before school begins

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The search for teachers continues for districts in Central Texas.

Hays County ISD held a job fair on Tuesday to fill the more than 50 teaching positions they have open.

While finding teachers has been difficult, it’s the more specialized areas that can be even harder to fill. Currently, Hays CISD has 15 special education teaching positions open.

“I have worked for 30 years with children with special needs. Helping them with academics or social skills,” said Jack Palaio, who was applying for a position.

Competition can be fierce between districts, which is why some are offering incentives to bring in more teachers.

Del Valle ISD is offering the first 10 teachers who sign a contract at Wednesday’s job fair a $100 gift card.

They will also offer a $500 sign-on incentive for Special Education teachers who sign a contract at the job fair. Also, $300 incentive for new teachers who are Del Valle alumni.

Leander ISD is also looking for teachers with 230 current openings.