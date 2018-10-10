Parts of southbound I-35 closing in Buda for crash reconstruction

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police lights. (KXAN File Photo)

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Buda police are shutting down part of southbound Interstate 35 Wednesday to reconstruct a crash scene from two weeks ago.

Various lanes of I-35 will close between exit 219, near West Goforth Road, and exit 217, near Paradise Mountain, for 2 to 3 hours starting at noon.

All lanes will not be closed at once and traffic will not be diverted to the frontage road, Buda police said in an update Wednesday morning.

On Sept. 24, Marco Tulio Oviedo Rodas was towing a car with a bus and was involved in a crash. Police say it appears another driver hit him when he got out to check on the bus. Rodas, 68, died from his injuries.

