DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Dripping Springs initiated an increase in the fees for some residential trash and recycling collection services following Tuesday’s city council meeting.

According to officials, a petition to increase the rates for residential services was recently received from Waste Connections Lone Star, Inc., the company that provides some Dripping Springs residents with trash, recycling and bulk collection services.

“The 8.5% rate increase is in line with changes to the US Consumer Price Index over the past year. A breakdown of the previous and new rates for residential services is provided below. The new rates will be made effective July 1, 2022,” the City of Dripping Springs said in a statement.

The previous rate for the weekly trash collection was $13.75, and it would increase to $14.92 starting July 1. Recycling collection would increase from $5.50 to $5.97.