Some San Marcos gym owners get rid of mask policy after Gov. Abbott’s new order

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Now that Gov. Greg Abbott has given Texas businesses the choice of whether or not masks are worn at their establishments, some San Marcos gym owners are giving their customers the option too.

Metroflex Gym and Str8 Training both said their gym-goers can choose to wear a mask or not.

The gyms said they want to do everything they can to make everyone feel comfortable, so they’re still going to be cleaning and disinfecting equipment regularly.

Str8 Training said it will also continue to offer virtual group training and individual sessions for those who don’t feel comfortable coming to the gym.

Both Metroflex and Str8 Training said they’ll also give staff the choice of whether or not to wear a mask. But Str8 Training said if a client is wearing a mask, staff is instructed to put one on too.

