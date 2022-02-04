Some Hays County residents under boil water notice after maintenance issue

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Roughly 100 people in Hays County are being asked to boil their water until samples can be taken to determine the water is safe, a release from Texas Water Utilities said. There were maintenance issues at the water treatment plant and the system lost pressure.

The people impacted are the customers in the River Oaks Ranch water system.

People impacted are asked to boil water for drinking, cooking and ice making. Water needs to be brought to a “vigorous rolling boil” and stay that way for at least two minutes.

Customers will be notified when it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the release said.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com.