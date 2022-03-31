SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — One person is in the running to be the next Texas State University president.

Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall announced Thursday that Kelly R. Damphousse is the sole finalist for the university’s top job following a national search.

Damphousse, who holds a doctorate in sociology from Texas A&M University, is currently the chancellor and CEO of Arkansas State University and spent 14 years (2004-2017) at the University of Oklahoma in multiple administrative positions including associate dean and dean of OU’s College of Arts and Sciences, as well as the faculty athletics representative.

Damphousse also got his master’s degree at A&M and his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

“Dr. Damphousse is a respected university and community leader who possesses the knowledge, experience and passion to lead Texas State to new levels of achievement and success,” McCall said. “I sincerely thank the advisory search committee, including TSUS Regents Don Flores, Charlie Amato, Garry Crain and Nikki Harle for their time, energy and deliberation during the search process.”

By law, the system’s Board of Regents has to wait 21 days before acting on Damphousse’s nomination. If he is confirmed, he’ll be the 10th president in TXST’s history. Dr. Denise Trauth, TXST’s current president, announced her retirement in August and will officially call it a career at TXST in June.