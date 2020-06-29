So far, local COVID-19 testing shortage isn’t affecting Hays County mobile sites, says judge

Free COVID-19 walk-up testing is being offered by Hays County in partnership with TDEM.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra says although the supply of testing is shrinking in other areas, Hays is OK, for now.

Hays County has been ramping up its COVID-19 testing this month. They are partnering with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to offer walk-up testing.

Becerra says, on average, TDEM has been testing about 100 people per day at these locations. The county’s website indicates that some local clinics are suspending testing due to backlogs.

In Austin, Mayor Adler announced a shortage of tests is forcing the city to go back to only testing COVID-19 patients who have symptoms.

Becerra says the county is keeping an eye on the numbers but, so far, they are not limiting testing at TDEM locations.

“I’m in a group of county judges and we’re always communicating and we see what’s happening nationally and as Texas being a hot spot and watching what’s happening in Harris County, for example. We are all seeing this very thing happening and it may pass us by, but at this moment we’re right on the edge of it. We’re not there yet,” Becerra says.

Walk-up testing is currently being offered at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle until July 1.

Another round of testing will be at San Marcos High school, from July 12-16. You can find more information at Hays County’s COVID-19 page.