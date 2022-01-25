SMPD officers who fatally shot man in April 2021 cleared

Near the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting on Saturday, April 11, 2021 (KXAN)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Two San Marcos Police Department officers who fatally shot a 31-year-old man in April 2021 have been cleared, according to the City of San Marcos.

The city said a grand jury chose not to indict the officers, and an internal investigation found the officers followed SMPD policy during the incident.

Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau released an official report to SMPD Monday. In the report, Mau stated:

“The officer’s reported perceptions are compatible with the body camera footage and other evidence observed at the scene. The officers reasonably perceived Eram’s actions as demonstrating the imminent unlawful use of deadly force, potentially the murder of a peace officer. Eram’s refusal to drop the weapon when demanded at gunpoint raised reasonable concerns about his intentions. Eram’s subsequent sudden charge towards officers with the weapon raised cannot be reasonably interpreted as anything other than a potentially deadly attack.”

The police shooting took place April 10, 2021. Officers said Rescue Eram ran into traffic on I-35 and charged at officers with a weapon in hand.