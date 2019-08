SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Police are on the scene of a small plane crash at the San Marcos Regional Airport.

Police say they responded to the call around 1 p.m. Three people including the pilot were on board the plane at the tie of the crash. No injuries were reported.

The runway has been closed as the cause of the crash is investigated. The crash has not affected the other operations at the airport.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.