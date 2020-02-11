Skateboard advocates ask Dripping Springs council to help fund new skate park

Conceptual renderings from Austin-based SPA Skateparks show what a park in Dripping Springs could look like, though advocates have not settled on a final design.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Supporters of a proposed skateboard park in Hays County will ask city council members on Tuesday to support the project by teaming up to apply for grants for construction.

Dennis Baldwin looks at conceptual renderings on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

The Dripping Springs Skate Park Initiative has been raising money for months to fund the new park. So far advocates have raised about $100,000, roughly a fifth of what they expect to need.

“If we continue raising money at this rate, we’re talking another four to five years,” said skate park advocate Dennis Baldwin. “So that’s why we’re really lobbying for the city to get involved.”

The city’s already donated about an acre of land for the park on the north end of Founders Memorial Park; now Baldwin and the skating community will ask for help applying for grants that the nonprofit is not eligible for, including a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department grant.

