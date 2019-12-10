Six suspects arrested in San Marcos homicide in apartment parking lot

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department has arrested six suspects believed to be involved in a homicide on Monday night in the parking lot of the Cedars Apartments in San Marcos, located at 1101 Leah Ave.

According to SMPD, officers responded to the scene around 11:34 p.m. on Dec. 9, where they found a Ford truck that had wrecked into multiple cars at the back of the complex.

Inside, officers found an unresponsive man, identified as Wimberley resident Kevin Yankovoy, 18. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Central Texas Medical Center, but was later pronounced dead.

Initial reports said there were possibly six people in a green 2001 Infiniti SUV seen during the incident. This group included three people who reportedly ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Officers say they located three juvenile males in a field near the apartment complex and detained them for questioning.

The suspects were identified through video from a theft earlier in the evening and were transported to Hays County Juvenile Detention Center. They have been magistrated and charged with capital murder.

Two other passengers were found in the vehicle where Yankovoy was found. A 21-year-old Wimberely man had been shot in the arm but was treated at the hospital and released. An 18-year-old Wimberely man was uninjured and released.

At around 4:47 a.m., SMPD reported to another firearm incident in the area of Wonder World Park at 1000 Prospect St. Upon arrival at the park, the first responding officer noticed a green 2001 Infinity SUV with a license plate number matching the earlier reports. The officer held the vehicle at gunpoint until additional officers arrived on scene to assist with the high-risk stop.

After investigating the vehicle, officers found several guns. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as San Marcos resident John Coronado, 19, Kyle resident Angelo Quihuiz, 18, and a 15-year-old boy who officials did not name because he is a minor.

Angelo Quihuiz (San Marcos Police Department Photo)

Coronado and Quihuiz were taken to SMPD for further questioning and were eventually transported to the Hays County Jail. The 15-year-old was transported to the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center. Detectives have obtained and served warrants for capital murder charges for the three.

John Coronado (San Marcos Police Department Photo)

This is the seventh homicide in San Marcos in 2019. The investigation is still ongoing.