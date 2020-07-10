Silver Alert issued for San Marcos man with cognitive impairment

Hays

by: Robert Sims

Posted: / Updated:

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a San Marcos man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Jerry Dale Stevens, 67, was last seen at the 1200 block of Morningwood Drive in San Marcos riding a black 2008 Harley Davidson soft tail deluxe.

Stevens is described as a white man with gray hair, hazel eyes, 6’1″ and 252 pounds. He was seen wearing blue jeans, black leather boots and a black helmet with skulls.

Law enforcement officials believe Stevens’ disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7818.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss