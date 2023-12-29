KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Silver Alert was issued late Thursday night for a man reported missing from Kyle.

The Kyle Police Department is searching for Leonard Diggs, 74, who has a diagnosed cognitive impairment.

Diggs is described as a Black man, 177 lbs, 5’07” in height, with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket with yellow stripes, a green shirt, black jeans, and black and brown shoes.

According to police, he was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 5695 Kyle Parkway, Kyle, TX 78640 in a Red, 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe with TX License Plate 2PYKV.

Law enforcement officials believe Diggs’ disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Silver Alert flyer for Leonard Diggs, 74, reported missing from Kyle Dec. 28, 2023. (Photo: Kyle Police Department)

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.