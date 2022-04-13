KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement is searching for an elderly man last seen in the Meadows of Kyle neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance.

His name is John Bohac III, 74. He was last seen around 2:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Dusky Thrush Drive. That’s near Windy Hill Road.

He’s described as a white man with white hair and hazel eyes, who’s about six feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camo veteran hat, a gray, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. He also has a faded tattoo on one arm.

The car he was in is a gray 2020 Toyota Sienna with the Texas license plate number of 96946DV.

If you seen Bohac or know where he could be, you’re asked to call Kyle Police at (512) 268-3232.