Sign of support: Send ‘get well’ cards to San Marcos officer hit by car while on-duty

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos-Hays County EMS is asking for “get well” cards for a San Marcos police officer who was hit by a car while on duty in March.

Officer Paul Beller was hit on Interstate 35 on March 23 while responding to a call of wood on the road. In June, the San Marcos Police Department reported Beller was undergoing “intense rehabilitation therapy” at a facility in Houston.

On Tuesday, San Marcos-Hays County EMS said in a Facebook post that Beller has undergone several surgeries at TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, and “still has a long way to go.”

Additionally, EMS said “due to COVID restrictions, (Beller) has been unable to have visitors” and those close to him say “his morale is way down.”

San Marcos-Hays County EMS said in the post the cards may “show him how many people care.” You can send “get well” cards for Officer Beller to the San Marcos Police Department.

Mailing address:

San Marcos Police Department

2300 S. IH 35

San Marcos, TX 78666