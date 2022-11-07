HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – More people continue to overdose on the lethal drug fentanyl in Hays County.

It’s left families like Frances Ramirez’s without a loved one.

“We’re hurting. We miss him. We want to see him one more time,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez lost her grandson, Noah. He was one of four Hays CISD students who died from a fentanyl related overdose this year.

That’s prompted the Hays County Sheriff’s Office to take action.

“There’s not a portion of Hays County that hasn’t been touched by Fentanyl. Whether it be Wimberley, San Marcos, Dripping Springs,” said Hays County Deputy Anthony Hipolito.

One of their initiatives to fight Fentanyl is public awareness meetings. They hosted their second one Monday evening at Hays CISD’s Performing Arts Center.

But still, the overdoses continue.

“We had a death over in Dripping Springs just a couple of weeks ago. They haven’t stopped unfortunately. I’m not sure if they will stop but we’re just trying to do the best we can to save one person,” Deputy Hipolito said.

Also a part of the Monday’s meeting was drug rehabilitation center, Cenikor. The organization offers out-patient treatment and prevention for the county.

“There are healthy alternatives, healthy lifestyles. There is a choice that you can make and just making sure that kids know that,” said Cenikor Prevention Supervisor Kayla Guerra.

For Ramirez, she continues to grieve the loss of her grandson. She hopes his death can prevent one more overdose.

“My Noah has purpose. He’s going to make other people aware not to do this… to make better choices,” Ramirez said.

Deputy Hipolito said a majority of those overdosing and dying from Fentanyl in the county are younger people. He said recently they’ve been seeing more college-aged students as well.