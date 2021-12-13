Shelter in place issued after gas leak in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Neighbors are asked to shelter in their homes after a gas leak happened on the southwest side of San Marcos.

City leaders posted on social media that the shelter-in-place order is in effect for those living on Belvin Street from Bishop to Dixon Streets as well as Clara Street.

The city reports that crews are now working to repair the leak, and it should take at least four hours to fix.

🚨 Crews are working to repair a gas leak reported on Belvin from Bishop to Dixon and Clara St. No one is being evacuated, but residents in the immediate area should shelter in place. The gas company estimates the repair will take at least four hours. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/O5p0fZEY0v — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) December 13, 2021

No evacuations are happening right now, but those who live in the area are asked to shelter in place. The city also recommends people to avoid the area if possible.

KXAN will work to provide additional details about the situation and update this story once they become available.