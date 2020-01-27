Send your Valentine a letter from ‘Kissing Alley’ in San Marcos

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The San Marcos Main Street Program has started their annual “Love Letters from Downtown” campaign by opening a Valentine mailbox that will be open until Friday, Feb. 14.

The mailbox is located in Kissing Alley, right in the heart of Downtown San Marcos. Once the Main Street program receives a letter, it will be imprinted with a customized hallmark that will read “sent from Kissing Alley.”

The Valentine’s Mailbox in Kissing Alley is open tomorrow, Jan. 22nd!

Send your love letters from the most romantic spot in downtown with the hallmark, “Sent from Kissing Alley.” Letters must be enclosed in an envelope with a U.S. postage stamp in order for them to be sent. pic.twitter.com/3vraBW2a5b — Downtown San Marcos (@DowntownSMTX) January 21, 2020

The San Marcos Main Street program calls “Kissing Alley” the most romantic spot in San Marcos.

“We’re excited to share the romance and fun of a stroll through downtown San Marcos with the world, one Valentine at a time,” said downtown coordinator Josie Falletta.

In order for the letter to be mailed, participants must properly address the envelope and apply postage before dropping the letter in the mailbox.

Main Street encourages participants to send in their letters by Feb. 5 if they want the recipient to receive it by Valentine’s Day. After Feb. 5, the program can’t guarantee a recipient will get the letter in time.

Click here for more information on the Main Street Program.