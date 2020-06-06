UPDATE: Missing teenager found safe and uninjured

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old who went missing Friday has been found safe and uninjured.

The sheriff’s office previously said Mason Moreno was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by his mother near the 900 block of FM 3237 on Friday. He left the vehicle and ran down a hill, towards a wooded area.

A person matching his description was last seen near the Wimberley H-E-B and by the Wimberley High School at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

At 11: 15 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said he had been found.