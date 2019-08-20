Scooter rider killed after hitting truck driven by off-duty constable near San Marcos

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman riding a motorized scooter died Sunday night after authorities say she crossed a double-yellow line and hit a flatbed trailer just north of San Marcos.

An off-duty Hays County constable was towing that trailer behind his truck. He has not been cited for a moving violation or charged with a crime.

DPS identified the victim as Sarah Marie Gee, 31, of San Marcos. They say she was riding the scooter Sunday just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Post Road and Booth Drive.

Gee was pronounced dead at the scene.