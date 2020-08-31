School districts shift hours, seek more custodians as they ramp up COVID-19 cleaning

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — With school districts welcoming students back to campus over the next few weeks, it’s critical to have cleaning staff and protocols at the ready.

Dripping Springs ISD says they’re facing a shortage of custodians while others, like Hays CISD are making do by shifting schedules.

“Now because of COVID, we start looking for more details,” says Yesenia Samaro, Lehman High School’s head custodian.

She’s been a custodian for Hays CISD for 12 years and says this year, she expects to spend a lot more time cleaning classrooms.

A spokesperson says the school district has about 155 custodians across campuses and they will shift schedules so that more time is spent on COVID-19 cleaning, even during school operating hours.

A spokesperson says rerouting current custodians to COVID cleaning means some other projects, like waxing the floors, might have to be put on hold.

Other school districts like Wimberley and Dripping Springs are also trying to add more manpower to the rotation.

Within the Custodial department we have added 5 positions to accommodate growth and District size to help with making sure that all schools and facilities are disinfected thoroughly… We are overlapping our evening shift to come in 2 hours earlier as needed to help with the continuous disinfecting and will continually adjust as needed to accommodate for it. All the new positions are currently filled. The custodial budget for 2020-2021 has increased by 15% to help with the continued efforts of disinfecting everything, all day, everyday. Allen Bruggman, Wimberley ISD spokesperson

While Wimberley schools have filled their five new custodial jobs, Dripping Springs is having a more challenging time.

“We have six additional positions that we’ve added, because of the additional duties throughout the day,” says Jaime Dydalewicz, Dripping Springs ISD’s custodial & energy management supervisor.

They’ll also tap staff from other departments, like transportation or nutrition services to help cover more cleaning.

“Having some of those staff come over and help this custodial crew say for, you know, two or three hours,” says Clint Pruett, facilities & construction director.

The school district hopes to fill those custodial positions over the next two weeks, when it expects about 62% of students to come back to campus.

“COVID-19 does provide some added challenges, but at the same time, we have been able to use some creative solutions and really ramp up things like advertising on Indeed,” says Tiffany Duncan, executive director of human resources.

She says those positions have traditionally been difficult to fill for the district.

Hays CISD currently has 10 vacant custodian positions but says they have enough to manage back to school.

Hays CISD is preparing to bring back about 10% of students next week for supervised virtual learning and about 50% at the end of September for in-person learning.

A spokesperson says at that time, if custodians feel overwhelmed, they may also have to increase staffing.