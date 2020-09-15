School districts launch COVID-19 dashboards to track cases, increase transparency

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A spokesperson for San Marcos CISD says they will be launching a dashboard Tuesday to track COVID-19 cases across the school district.

Andrew Fernandez says the goal is to increase transparency.

He says the school district told families in July that they’d have a notification center on their website.

The move comes as Hays CISD launched their online dashboard on Monday, one week after starting the 2020-2021 school year online.

The data shows a total of six confirmed COVID-19 cases in that first week of school; four staff and two students.

Wimberley ISD launched their dashboard about two weeks ago when some students started returning to campus, says spokesperson Allen Bruggman.

“I update the dashboard as soon as I hear about the case,” Bruggman says. “And we have a protocol in place where the campus nurse usually is informed first.”

He says the district nurse then begins contact tracing with the campus nurse and communicate with the Hays County epidemiologist.

“When they contact me I update the website from there,” Bruggman says.

Since August 19, he says three staff members and two students have been infected with COVID-19. Only two staff members are currently still active cases.

Bruggman says the reporting is as accurate and current as possible and asks that parents contact the school district if they feel their child needs to be tested, or has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Over-communication is probably better in this situation. There could possibly be a case that we don’t know about if the parent sees symptoms and keeps their child home and doesn’t reach out to us,” he says.