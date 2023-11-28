KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – Santa Claus is making a holiday visit to an Austin suburb Friday afternoon.

Kyle officials said St. Nicholas will make a stop in their city for the annual tree-lighting ceremony downtown.

Santa’s Arrival celebration begins at 4 p.m. at Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park at 101 S. Burleson St., the city said. The tree will be lit at sundown around 5:45 to 6:00 p.m.

The city said community can enjoy music from local school choirs and bands as well as starting on their holiday shopping.

Photos with Santa

People can take free pictures with Santa at the Krug Activity Center from 4 to 8 p.m.

According to the city, the doors will open for photos at 4 p.m. and the line will be cut off at a certain point at 8 p.m. The city said people must be take their Santa photos with personal cameras or cellular devices because a professional photographer will not be present.

Other photo opportunities with Santa will be available in December during the 25 Days of Christmas and Christmas at Lake Kyle, the city said.

Gingerbread House competition

New for 2023, attendees are also invited to participate in judging the People’s Choice Award for the first-ever Gingerbread House competition, according to the city.

The City of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the contest for Gingerbread Houses created by individuals of all ages. The houses will be on display starting at 4 p.m. with judging beginning at 5:15 p.m.

At 6 p.m., selected judges will determine winners based on age category, the city said.

Road closures

Several streets will be closed on Friday starting at 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., the city said. Parking for the event will be available on adjacent streets downtown.

The following streets will be affected: