San Marcos writing citations for those entering closed river parks

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos River is a popular spot to beat the summer heat, but with rising COVID-19 cases across the state and in Hays County, the city took action.

On June 25, the City of San Marcos closed down all of its river parks. With July 4 on the way, the city was worried that mass gatherings on the water would help spread the virus.

According to Jamie Lee Case, the city’s assistant director of parks and recreation, 20 citations were issued to people for entering a closed park between July 4-12. During the same time, 150 verbal warnings were given.

There were five citations and 45 verbal warnings given on July 4.

As of Wednesday morning, the city’s website still lists the parks as being closed until further notice.