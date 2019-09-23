San Marcos Vie Lofts to reimburse students on rent after forced evacuation

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos Apartment complex representatives will reimburse students at prorated amount after they were forced to evacuate their building on Friday.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the complex announced they would reimburse tenants for the number of days they are displaced.

On Friday, the city of San Marcos ordered a mandatory evacuation of the off-campus student housing building in response to safety concerns over structural stability — including that of a stairwell.

City staff and apartment personnel went door-to-door at the complex, located just north of Texas State University at 817 Chestnut St., to notify the 162 occupants that they needed to leave. Residents were encouraged to take one bag including essentials and they were encouraged to stay with a family member or friend — or else seek alternative lodging.

The post went on to say they were trying to get everyone placed in their temporary housing by the end of Sunday, and that they were working with the Homewood Suites, Embassy Suites and the Avenue.

For students worried about parking, the complex offered information about a city bus route from temporary housing to the university that is free for students to use. There is also a complimentary shuttle to and from The Avenue.

They plan to reimburse residents who need to use an Uber for transportation to and from work until tenants were allowed to get back in their homes.

Apartment complex representatives told KXAN that they were hoping to meet with the city on Monday to find out why the complex being evacuated was “the only possible outcome.” Read their full statement here.