San Marcos trying to attract film industry to the area

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The city of San Marcos is looking to stake its claim in the television and film industry.

But they still need more property owners to jump on board.

The city started a “50 Locations in 50 Days” campaign in July.

The goal is to recruit at least 50 property owners to list their homes, businesses or land on the Texas Film Commission’s database of potential sites to film.

So far 34 locations have registered so far, which means the city needs around 20 more to reach its goal.

People in Hays County can also contact local “50 in 50” organizers for help photographing their properties and signing up.