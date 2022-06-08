SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – A $267 million, 820,000-square-foot TV, film and virtual production studio will be built in San Marcos, officials said Wednesday.

The studio is set to bring in more than 1,400 industry jobs to the community, according to Hill Country Group.

“The multiuse project, located at the entrance of the La Cima master-planned community, will also feature modern lifestyle and collaborative workplace amenities, headlined by post-production facilities, a 50-seat screening theater and a full-service restaurant and coffee shop,” Hill Country Group said. “Twenty-five acres will be reserved for vendor and commercial space built to serve both the studio and surrounding community.”

The San Marcos City Council approved the project Tuesday.

“The agreement provides a tax rebate incentive to support the construction of a film production studio in San Marcos. Construction on the project is expected to begin in April 2023 and will be conducted in three phases, with an anticipated completion date set for August 2025,” a city release said.

According to San Marcos officials, the facility will be built near Wonder World Drive and West Center Point Road.

“We’re excited to see the opportunities this project brings to San Marcos,” said Assistant City Manager Joe Pantalion. “We’re excited Hill Country Group, LLC has chosen to invest in San Marcos for this project and we’re confident the film production studio will positively impact our local businesses and our City’s overall economy.”